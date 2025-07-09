“Well I’m a week in at only 2 ml per litre a day and already notice better energy and ringing in my is is noticeably less, my IBS has not bothered me in good few days and that’s with coffee and chilli which is very unusual and my tonsil stone are falling out and the canker sores throughout my mouth and bad breath all healing and going away with major pain relief for first time in months and that’s just starting CDS for a week or so. Wow 🤩 this is amazing so far, and I would not reference anything if it wasn’t happening I don’t need to gloat. I’ll will update more as time goes. Share share share clo2 info with everyone”