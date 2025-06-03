Editors Note: I received this in an email today 6/3/2025

“I have had lab confirmed Bartonellosis for several years, first confirmed while I was dealing with mycotoxin disease plus mastocytosis 2 years ago. Kinda a triple whammy!

For the first 15 months I used Stephen Buhner’s herbal Bartonella protocol from his book Healing Lyme, and upon testing did not clear the Bartonella. My doctor convinced me to do a 3 month antibiotic regime of doxycycline, rifampin, and dapsone, which caused hemolytic anemia and extreme fatigue in 5 short weeks, at which point I stopped. Testing showed no change. At the beginning of the year I found your Substack, plus a Midwestern Doctor and Pierre Cory both did articles on ClO2 and read Jim Humble’s book about MMS.

I began slow and easy at the end of January this year, and by early February began Protocol 1000. 2 weeks in I converted to Protocol 1000+ increasing MMS1 to 4 drops sodium chlorine, 4 drops for HCl, and 12 drops of DMSO in 4oz water 8 times a day hourly. In a week I had more energy than I’ve had in several years, and could do work in the garden I hadn’t done for a couple years.

I did the protocol 1000+ for a total of 3 months, as Bartonella has a persistor form, making it difficult to clear.

Today I got my Labs back (IGenX) and I’m clear of Bartonella. And very happy!

I am awaiting results from my mycotoxin test as I’m curious how ClO2 impacts mycotoxins.

Aloha

Paul”

2nd Email:

"I forgot to include that I continued the Buhner's herbs plus added ozonated glycerin 1tsp there times a day."