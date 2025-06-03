After Triple Antibiotics Failed, Bartonella Cured
With the Universal Antidote (Chlorine Dioxide)
Editors Note: I received this in an email today 6/3/2025
“I have had lab confirmed Bartonellosis for several years, first confirmed while I was dealing with mycotoxin disease plus mastocytosis 2 years ago. Kinda a triple whammy!
For the first 15 months I used Stephen Buhner’s herbal Bartonella protocol from his book Healing Lyme, and upon testing did not clear the Bartonella. My doctor convinced me to do a 3 month antibiotic regime of doxycycline, rifampin, and dapsone, which caused hemolytic anemia and extreme fatigue in 5 short weeks, at which point I stopped. Testing showed no change. At the beginning of the year I found your Substack, plus a Midwestern Doctor and Pierre Cory both did articles on ClO2 and read Jim Humble’s book about MMS.
I began slow and easy at the end of January this year, and by early February began Protocol 1000. 2 weeks in I converted to Protocol 1000+ increasing MMS1 to 4 drops sodium chlorine, 4 drops for HCl, and 12 drops of DMSO in 4oz water 8 times a day hourly. In a week I had more energy than I’ve had in several years, and could do work in the garden I hadn’t done for a couple years.
I did the protocol 1000+ for a total of 3 months, as Bartonella has a persistor form, making it difficult to clear.
Today I got my Labs back (IGenX) and I’m clear of Bartonella. And very happy!
I am awaiting results from my mycotoxin test as I’m curious how ClO2 impacts mycotoxins.
Aloha
Paul”
2nd Email:
"I forgot to include that I continued the Buhner's herbs plus added ozonated glycerin 1tsp there times a day."
Protocol Used: Starting Procedure and Protocol 1000
The protocol that was used above was also complemented with DMSO as described in the testimony.
Very impressive, thank you for sharing. Please keep us updated on your lab results for mycotoxins. Did you still have Lyme disease when you started your protocol?