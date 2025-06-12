“It pleases me to inform you that we have successfully treated a friends of mine who was very sick using mms and zeolite

His fever went as high as 103.7 F.

we suspected omi but never tested

He is recovering quite well.

we gave him 3 doses of 4 drops on day 1

and 2 drops hourly there after

put him on a fruit diet along with veggie soups ( 2 hrs after mms)

We had to give him anti inflammatory medicine also,

drug being paracetamol 650mg twice

also gave vit c 1000 mg tabs twice

we kept him hydrated and distracted him by allowing him to watch casual videos on youtube (made him less anxious)

whatever it is, it is very aggressive

also we found it to be useful to replenish hemoglobin with iron supplements

this stopped palpitations which was a bit concerning symptom with pulse 118

we plan on following up with protocol 1000 to mop things up

putting this here

may help someone in need

God bless”