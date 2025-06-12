“It pleases me to inform you that we have successfully treated a friends of mine who was very sick using mms and zeolite
His fever went as high as 103.7 F.
we suspected omi but never tested
He is recovering quite well.
we gave him 3 doses of 4 drops on day 1
and 2 drops hourly there after
put him on a fruit diet along with veggie soups ( 2 hrs after mms)
We had to give him anti inflammatory medicine also,
drug being paracetamol 650mg twice
also gave vit c 1000 mg tabs twice
we kept him hydrated and distracted him by allowing him to watch casual videos on youtube (made him less anxious)
whatever it is, it is very aggressive
also we found it to be useful to replenish hemoglobin with iron supplements
this stopped palpitations which was a bit concerning symptom with pulse 118
we plan on following up with protocol 1000 to mop things up
putting this here
may help someone in need
God bless”
Protocol Used: Starting Procedure and Protocol 1000
Thanks for reading The Universal Antidote Testimonies Archive! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
Thanks - is MMS without the activator?