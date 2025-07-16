Abnormal Sense of Taste and Smell Cured
With the Universal Antidote (Chlorine Dioxide)
“I can attest to the “sulfur” / sewage smell I kept having for nearly a year. I noticed it too with chicken, eggs, car exhaust, when entering a bathroom, and a few other instances of that anomaly, but you’d catch a obscene smell. Now it’s gone after protocol 1000 for two weeks”
Protocol Used: Starting Procedure and Protocol 1000
