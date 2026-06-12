“JEM My father is 96 year old and has been on Hospice. He had been on 4 liters of Oxygen when I decided to give this a try. I started doing the Nebulizer protocol. One drop of each in 1/2 cup of water. Put in 5ml in nebulizer three times a day and then he drinks the rest. The first day he slept until 1:45 in the afternoon and that really scared me. After than he has been doing wonderfully. Treating his symptoms with Oxygen. Has weaned down to 2 liters and also is off oxygen most of the day. Thanks be to God this is working beautifully.”