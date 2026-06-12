The Universal Antidote Testimonies Archive

The Universal Antidote Testimonies Archive

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Nancy Cosgrove's avatar
Nancy Cosgrove
6d

These stories are most helpful and hopeful.. I tried the 10 ml in 1 litre 2 times per week q15 minutes over 2 h-3 hours but was herxed so I think I'll go back to 5-10 drops in i litre per day.. big difference . I have no symptomatic conditions but doing it prophylactilly and BP is stabilizing and at 80 yeras old ( Danced all night at my birhday party last week. . Thanks so much for your wonderful sharings. God Bless.. Off to the cathedral to be lector and communion minister.. Praying for all the heroes during these man-made plague-ridden times!

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BethanyAnne's avatar
BethanyAnne
6d

Hi...this is off topic (sort of), but I don't know how to contact you other than here. YT has begun to be full of videos on ticks and "Alpha-gal" syndrome. I've looked, and I can't find any info on whether or not MMS1 would remedy this. That would be my go-to for anything like that, but have you come across anything?

And may Mr. Gates get his comeuppance.

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