96 Year Old On Hospice Doing Better
With Nebulized Universal Antidote (Chlorine Dioxide)
“JEM My father is 96 year old and has been on Hospice. He had been on 4 liters of Oxygen when I decided to give this a try. I started doing the Nebulizer protocol. One drop of each in 1/2 cup of water. Put in 5ml in nebulizer three times a day and then he drinks the rest. The first day he slept until 1:45 in the afternoon and that really scared me. After than he has been doing wonderfully. Treating his symptoms with Oxygen. Has weaned down to 2 liters and also is off oxygen most of the day. Thanks be to God this is working beautifully.”
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These stories are most helpful and hopeful.. I tried the 10 ml in 1 litre 2 times per week q15 minutes over 2 h-3 hours but was herxed so I think I'll go back to 5-10 drops in i litre per day.. big difference . I have no symptomatic conditions but doing it prophylactilly and BP is stabilizing and at 80 yeras old ( Danced all night at my birhday party last week. . Thanks so much for your wonderful sharings. God Bless.. Off to the cathedral to be lector and communion minister.. Praying for all the heroes during these man-made plague-ridden times!
Hi...this is off topic (sort of), but I don't know how to contact you other than here. YT has begun to be full of videos on ticks and "Alpha-gal" syndrome. I've looked, and I can't find any info on whether or not MMS1 would remedy this. That would be my go-to for anything like that, but have you come across anything?
And may Mr. Gates get his comeuppance.