“I want to share the AMAZING outcomes I have experienced using SNOOT nasal spray. I began using it on May 29th to see if it could help a chronic inflammation, bleeding and ulcerative condition in my nose that has been incurable for the past 6 years. This condition is the result of Lupus and Sjogren’s syndrome. Over the years I have used many different products to try to control the bleeding and ulcerative condition. None have made any impact.



SNOOT has CURED the condition 100% as of today, June 14th. SNOOT did in TWO WEEKS what mainstream medicine could not do in six years! My nasal tissue is pink with not a single ulceration. There is no swelling and not even a trace of blood. For the first time in many years I can bend over to garden or pet my dog without a family member telling me my nose is bleeding….”