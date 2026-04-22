4 Year Old Eye Infection That Led To Blindness In One Eye Now Cured The Remaining Good Eye
With the Universal Antidote (Chlorine Dioxide)
Meet Snowie, she developed an eye infection when she was about 4 years old. After trying everything the vet could offer, it always returned and eventually spread to her other eye.
This is 1 week on sodium chlorite!
Protocol used: Pet Protocol
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My go-to for all my animals' ailments. So far, used it for them orally for an infected bug bite, asthma (caused by that junk they spray in the sky, after every heavy spraying, my poor doggos are gasping for air a day later), worming, and tooth decay prevention. 2 drops of each HCl and NaClO in 1/4 cup of water, 5 ml dose. My dogs weigh between 7-14lbs, from my Yorkie to my bigger Dorkies and Dachshunds.
Can you share any case studys on CDS and leaky gut, SIBO and Brain fog.