The Universal Antidote Testimonies Archive

The Universal Antidote Testimonies Archive

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BethanyAnne's avatar
BethanyAnne
Apr 24

My go-to for all my animals' ailments. So far, used it for them orally for an infected bug bite, asthma (caused by that junk they spray in the sky, after every heavy spraying, my poor doggos are gasping for air a day later), worming, and tooth decay prevention. 2 drops of each HCl and NaClO in 1/4 cup of water, 5 ml dose. My dogs weigh between 7-14lbs, from my Yorkie to my bigger Dorkies and Dachshunds.

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Jannis Geldmacher's avatar
Jannis Geldmacher
Apr 24

Can you share any case studys on CDS and leaky gut, SIBO and Brain fog.

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