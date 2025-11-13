“I have suffered from migraines for about 35 years and in the last 18 years have taken Imitrex for them. It works but would often come back a few hours later and need to take more.

In March 2022 I did a one week MMS protocol and fast tracked within a day from 1/2 drop to 3 drops (I do not advise. Herxheimer response made me quit after 7 days). Not only have I not had a migraine since then but eliminated 2 gallstones and 1 kidney stone. I went to the emergency room for a chest pain that turned out to be pulled muscle or strain. While there, they did a CT Scan along with other tests because they saw a Mediastinal Mass. they told me to get with my Doctor and have an MRI done. I went home and started MMS the next day. One week later had an MRI done and the mass was still there but the gallstones, kidney stones were gone. The mass turned out to be Schwanoma cells and benign. Just an overgrowth of cells which were unaffected by the MMS.

I have not had a migraine since which is weird because I get them several times per month. Perhaps more time needs to pass to declare them cured but between the migraines, gallstones and kidney stone, I am convinced, MMS did it’s thing.

I started MMS again but lingered with the low and slow much longer with no issues. I am sold!”