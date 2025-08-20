The Universal Antidote Testimonies Archive

The Universal Antidote Testimonies Archive

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Te Reagan's avatar
Te Reagan
1d

I got rid of mine through diet. A meat and fat only diet. Also got rid of IBD, back problems, high blood pressure, brain fog, and fatigue. This happened about one month in.

I may try CD on my husband. He has dementia.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Curious Outlier
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture