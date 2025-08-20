Msg #1: (original message) From April 2022

“Have not updated on my neck surgery progress for a few weeks. It’s been 7+ weeks since the fusion. Still taking my daily MMS baths. I’m only doing 2 or 3 (oral) doses of MMS a day (sort of maintenance). One of the doses is with DMSO (6 drops). I must admit that all aches I had in my body before MMS are gone. I feel 10 years younger. Neck feels 100%. I put DMSO gel on my scar several times a day.” ———–

Msg #2: (original message)

“I have quite a bit of arthritis. Plus, with several back fusions , my unfused spine has to do a lot more work. The areas that ache are shoulders, neck, SI joints, hips, anywhere on back in given day. Yet, very little aches. I have lived with aches and pains for over 30 years. Feels like I’ve regained decades of my life.” ————

Msg #3: (original message)

“Yes, absolutely. My back pain started at age 24 when found out had congenital back fusion in lumbar spine. Then commenced the pain. Degeneration of other discs at early age (in 30’s). I felt like old person. The fusions were life changing in that leg numbness went away and sciatica disappeared, but never aches and pains in many joints and other parts of back. Now age 58, I wake up without any aches. Zero medications. Started MMS starting protocol on Christmas Day 2021, then right into protocol 1000. Started 1000+, but paused for neck surgery that was truly necessary. Now doing my own version of MMS maintenance and feel like in my 30’s again. God bless this universal antidote. 🙏🏻”

Update from January 2025: (Link to Message)

“I did the MMS protocol 1000 in late 2021. I was also taking Borax daily. All my aches and pains are gone. It’s over 3 years later and I feel amazing. I’m not taking MMS any longer, although, I do diffuse it next to my bed every night.”

Protocol Used: Starting Procedure and Protocol 1000