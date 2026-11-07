“This 55 year old woman had atopic dermatitis since adolescence. She had little response to conventional and alternative treatments for 30 years until she tried the following:
Oral MMS for 3 months (Protocol B)
Topical spray several times a day with CDS (Protocol D)
Hot water bath with CDS (Protocol L)
Protocol Used: Starting Procedure and Protocol 1000
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Thank you for sharing the protocols about your dermatitis. And thank you for sharing the story. Very uplifting.
Holy Handful, Batman. Love the case summaries.