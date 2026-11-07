The Universal Antidote Testimonies Archive

The Universal Antidote Testimonies Archive

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Tim hedrick's avatar
Tim hedrick
4h

Thank you for sharing the protocols about your dermatitis. And thank you for sharing the story. Very uplifting.

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Alix's avatar
Alix
5h

Holy Handful, Batman. Love the case summaries.

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