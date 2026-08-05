The Universal Antidote Testimonies Archive

The Universal Antidote Testimonies Archive

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Fleijoa.'s avatar
Fleijoa.
2d

Great results, urine is said to do the same thing.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Curious Outlier · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture