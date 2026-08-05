“…finally cured the plantar warts on my feet that have plagued me for the last 20 years. It has taken maybe 4 to 6 weeks… Here’s what I did: every night I would cut one of my wife’s circle makeup-removal pads.. into a few pieces, then duct-tape it to my foot over the warts… I would soak the pads in straight up CDS (3000ppm). I’d leave the pads on for half an hour or so, then remove them before sleeping. Every couple of days I would use a razor to shave off any callouses or extra skin over top of the warts, just so the CDS could penetrate as well as possible. Seems to have done the trick! The warts were so painfull before treatment that it very much altered the way I walked, especially if I wasn’t wearing shoes and socks… Now the warts seem to be completely gone. I’ll continue treatment for a few more weeks,…”

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