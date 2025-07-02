I’ve suffered with Crohn’s disease/symptoms since i was around 17-18yr old, i mainly suffered from peri-anal abcess’s, mouth sores, fatigue, lost lots of body weight, i was put on medication when i was diagnosed (eventualy) few years later at 22yr old. Ive taken all sorts of pharma drugs to help from assacol tablets to inflixomab on drips in hospital, had numerous operations on my butt as i have a complex bunch of fistula’s that cause sooooo much uncomfort.

Anyhow i started taking Chlorine dioxide 3 weeks ago but foolishly did not read ‘ALL’ the information that i had to read and jumped right into protocol 1000 was ok the first day but second dzy i felt a bit erm,,, fuzzy like, diffrent lol and i couldnt drink any more CD as felt sick as a dog, anyhow i read ALL the info and did the starter dose first and now im in my second week of protocol 1000.

Firstly,,,,, i was a non believer but the results after 1 week were out of this world!! excuse the french but i feel like an effing Ox!!!! Im bouncing about (last 5 yrs at least ive been limited movement), i have got 100% more energy, i can eat chocolate for first time in years!! lol ive been going to toilet regular (lots of internal blockages for last 2 yrs)

I’m sorry i cant even list the amount of ailment’s i suffered with and guess what!!! I have ZERO symptoms today and last 3 days,, i ate a 200g box of chocolates monday night haha the best part is,,,,,, im only half way through the first protocol!!!!! I had a minimum of 20 years of drugs from GP and hospitals nowt worked,,,, 2 weeks of Chlorine Dioxide treatment and theres how i feel!!!

Sorry for rambling on lol