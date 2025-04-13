20 Years of Chronic Sinusitis Rapidly Eliminated
With the Universal Antidote (Chlorine Dioxide
“And I have a testimony. I have taken half a drop daily for two days just once and day, and I can breathe through my left nostril for the first time in 20 years….
Well, I broke my nose as a toddler and as an adult, I was told I had “chronic sinusitis” on an MRI (performed for another reason). I just never could breathe through it at all. Even couldn’t get a Covid test in that side and I just woke up yesterday morning and it’s open.”
Protocol Used: Starting Procedure
Is that screenshot from a Telegram group that people can join? Thank you for your substack. I've recently bought some Chlorine Dioxide for a toenail issue. I'm on Day 2. I THINK it looks better already but need some more time to discern. Your substack inspired me (as did Dr. Kory.)