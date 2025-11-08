“I don’t care what it is- it works. I’ve suffered from debilitating migraines for 20 years. Let me repeat that 20 YEARS! They are gone after 3 months of using this stuff in an apathetic and untimely manner.

I haven’t taken a migraine pill in 2 months. I currently have 40 migraine pills saved up and sitting in my drawer. I have taken 40 less pills over the past 8 weeks. I can play with my children again! I can appreciate their laughter instead of hiding from them because their voices made my head hurt worse.

I don’t give a damm what anyone says. I’m sold on this. People can laugh at me, roll their eyes, or attempt to have me committed. I will forever be indebted to the people that introduced me to this “supposed bleach”! Lol!”