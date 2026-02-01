The Universal Antidote Testimonies Archive

The Universal Antidote Testimonies Archive

D’Nva
Feb 4

Curious….does anyone know if CDS has been successful with minimizing neuro inflammation after having COVID/OMNICRON virus.❤️‍🩹

james
Feb 1

yes 20 mL in a L sipped in equal doses every 15, 30 or 60 minutes, depending on protocol and "ailment". MMS1 protocol is about 1 drop of activated MMS being equivalent to 2 mL of CDS prepared in a sealed container where gas goes into distilled water until equilibrium is reached between storage and MMS "prep" container

