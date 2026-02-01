2 Years of Shoulder Pain and Inflammation Eliminated in 7 days
With the Universal Antidote (Chlorine Dioxide)
“Today I’m here to add a testimonial
I’m on my 7th day of CDS treatment and an inflammation on my right shoulder that has been hindering me for 2 years is GONE gone gone gone ”
“I am using 20ml CDS on 1 liter of water and taking it every hour. I am on a 10 day protocol prescribed by my nutritional guide. I am on day 7 today and I feel so blessed. I’m a believer and I’ll spread the wisdom everywhere I go. ♥️”
Curious….does anyone know if CDS has been successful with minimizing neuro inflammation after having COVID/OMNICRON virus.❤️🩹
yes 20 mL in a L sipped in equal doses every 15, 30 or 60 minutes, depending on protocol and "ailment". MMS1 protocol is about 1 drop of activated MMS being equivalent to 2 mL of CDS prepared in a sealed container where gas goes into distilled water until equilibrium is reached between storage and MMS "prep" container