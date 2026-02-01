Message 1:

I’m on my 7th day of CDS treatment and an inflammation on my right shoulder that has been hindering me for 2 years is GONE gone gone gone ”

Message 2:

“I am using 20ml CDS on 1 liter of water and taking it every hour. I am on a 10 day protocol prescribed by my nutritional guide. I am on day 7 today and I feel so blessed. I’m a believer and I’ll spread the wisdom everywhere I go. ♥️”