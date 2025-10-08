“Topical CDS CURED my teen son’s tenacious foot fungus completely in less than a week… and got rid of the obnoxious odor too! 😳

We have tried everything with no success for the last few years. By day 5 of CDS his feet were healed. My son was too embarrassed to allow me to take a before photo… but he was so blown away he let me take a picture on day 5.

We used a spray treatment twice daily of 15 drops CDS mixed with 2.5oz of water. We allowed the solution to dry each time for several minutes. No pain… ALL GAIN! Blown away 🤯”

Protocol Used: CDS Spray Protocol D

