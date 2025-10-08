2 Years of Incurable Athlete’s Foot/Foot Fungus Eliminated in 5 Days
With the Universal Antidote (Chlorine Dioxide)
“Topical CDS CURED my teen son’s tenacious foot fungus completely in less than a week… and got rid of the obnoxious odor too! 😳
We have tried everything with no success for the last few years. By day 5 of CDS his feet were healed. My son was too embarrassed to allow me to take a before photo… but he was so blown away he let me take a picture on day 5.
We used a spray treatment twice daily of 15 drops CDS mixed with 2.5oz of water. We allowed the solution to dry each time for several minutes. No pain… ALL GAIN! Blown away 🤯”
Protocol Used: CDS Spray Protocol D
Thanks for reading The Universal Antidote Testimonies Archive! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
Now do toe nail fungus. That stuff would survive a nuclear war.
Im wondering how I could be added to private telegram channel