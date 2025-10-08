The Universal Antidote Testimonies Archive

The Universal Antidote Testimonies Archive

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
mark's avatar
mark
3d

Now do toe nail fungus. That stuff would survive a nuclear war.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Curious Outlier and others
Joy white's avatar
Joy white
3d

Im wondering how I could be added to private telegram channel

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Curious Outlier and others
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Curious Outlier
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture