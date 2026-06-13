“I have been in a lot of pain for too long.

Pain in all my joints, and the full length of my spine. It started with small joints, fingers and toes nearly 15 years ago.

I’ve been to many Drs. And received no help and no answers. 4 years ago I herniated a disk in my low back which only made my over all pain heightened.

I started Mms treatment 1 week ago.

All my pain is gone. All gone. My swelling in my hands, face and feet is gone… I have felt exhausted ever day for 4 years. After 1 week of mms (1 activated drop 3 X’s a day for first 3 days then went to 4 on the 4th day and 5 on the 5th day and so on.) I feel as pain free as I did before I had my first child when I was 19 years old! I am now 47…. I am in complete shock and joyful beyond belief! God is so good to answer my prayers!”