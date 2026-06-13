The Universal Antidote Testimonies Archive

The Universal Antidote Testimonies Archive

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Tonee norman's avatar
Tonee norman
5d

Wow! So amazing..

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Eveline's avatar
Eveline
5d

I wonder if she means she went to 4 drops 3x per day or stayed at 1 drop 4x per day??

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