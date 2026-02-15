1.5 Years of Back Pain Eliminated
With the Universal Antidote (Chlorine Dioxide)
Editors note: I think that some people experience relief from pain due to the anti-inflammatory effects of chorine dioxide.)
“I hurt my lower back 1.5 years ago and had lower back pain ever since. Im currently taking protocol C for the last 2 weeks and my back is almost normal ( huge improvement ). Can I just keep doing protocol C or is there a maintenance dose that I can start taking every day.”
Protocol Used: Protocol C
Thanks for reading The Universal Antidote Testimonies Archive! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
The answer is to take a maintenance protocol 2 to 3 days per week.
Also, it would be wise to look into nutritional changes that can be made to stop inflammation from returning.
Weston Price Foundation, and the diet that they recommend along with maintenance protocol 2 to 3 days per week would be ideal
So what is the answer to his question? Continue indefinitely with protocol C or is there a maintenance dose?