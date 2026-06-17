The Universal Antidote Testimonies Archive

The Universal Antidote Testimonies Archive

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Truth as a 2nd Language's avatar
Truth as a 2nd Language
1d

Such a great story. Thank you so much for giving folks hope and an answer.

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Te Time's avatar
Te Time
1d

That’s awesome!

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