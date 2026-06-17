“Ryne is 32, has mild cerebral palsy/cognitive disability. He got a bad cold after a vax when he was 18 and it never went away. It is an allergy to dust mites. He has been taking MMS, taking a dose (one drop part A, one drop part B in 1/2 cup water) every hour for 8 hours, fasting the entire time, plus 2 hours before/after. He breathes perfectly now! No sneezing, no runny nose! No symptoms! He’s been doing the protocol since June 4. He is so happy to have relief and doesn’t want to risk going back to symptoms, so wonders how long to continue to make sure he is cured. Thank you so much for helping and telling us about this. And especially to God for healing Ryne through this universal antidote. I saw your posts on Truth Social and that lead me here.”