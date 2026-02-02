10 Years of Chronic Sinus Congestion Eliminated In 4 Days
With the Universal Antidote (Chlorine Dioxide)
“My left nostril has been congested for almost 10 yrs. A week and a half ago I started putting it in both nostrils and for the last 4 days my nose has not been plugged up once! This is unbelievable I can’t even believe this is real! It’s literally a gift from God and you should see how good my skin looks ”
It amazes me that with all these testimonies, the two major search engines both scream unsafe, using ClO2 internally will kill you.
I did read somewhere that a gal doing a sinus irrigation with ClO2 had a glob of mucous come out the size of a small mouse. It was never clear the concentration or was it in saline solution or distilled water. I would use saline but what % and DMSO?